General Drapatyi Stays In Command After Zelensky Talk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, announced that he will remain in service following a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reports, the commander shared this update on Faceboo .

He noted that he had a lengthy conversation with the President, during which he reported everything currently known about the tragedy at the training ground - every step taken, who was present, who was responsible for the personnel, and who was supposed to act.

The commander explained to the Head of State the reasons behind his decision to submit his resignation.

“The President listened, supported me, and suggested I focus on the most important things - the war, the front, and victory. I am grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for his trust, for our shared understanding of responsibility, and for our shared vision of the changes our army needs,” Drapatyi shared.

Major General Drapatyi emphasized the need to change the internal culture of the military - specifically, the way commanders treat their soldiers, how they fulfill their duties, and how they value the life of every warrior who has taken up arms to defend Ukraine.

Drapatyi reported that he received a new assignment from the President.

“I remain in the ranks. On the front line. Where I need to be. Where I can do the most,” he stated.

Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns over deadly training ground strike

As Ukrinform previously reported, on June 1, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a training unit of Ukraine's Ground Forces.

As a result of the enemy strike, 12 people were killed and 60 others were injured.

Following this incident, Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi decided to submit his resignation. He stated that it was a conscious decision, driven by his personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the training ground.

Photo: Mykhailo Drapatyi / Facebook