France To Provide Additional EUR 200M To Support Reconstruction And Integration Projects PM Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) France will provide Ukraine with additional EUR 200 million to support projects focused on reconstruction and integration with the European market.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The agreement for this financial support was reached during a meeting in Paris between Shmyhal and his French counterpart, Prime Minister François Bayrou.

According to Shmyhal, the French government also confirmed the provision of export credit guarantees totaling EUR 1.5 billion.

During their meeting, both heads of government agreed to hold a joint session and discussed trade-related issues.

“We are preparing important agreements on cooperation in the defense-industrial sector, critical raw materials, and other strategic industries. We are interested in developing our defense partnership and creating joint ventures,” Shmyhal stated.

He emphasized that France remains a reliable strategic partner for Ukraine. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, France has provided EUR 2 billion in direct budgetary assistance, along with substantial humanitarian, energy, and military aid - including air defense systems, missile systems, artillery, and armored vehicles.

Shmyhal personally thanked Bayrou for this significant contribution and for supporting French companies interested in investing in Ukraine.

Shmyhal discusses investment prospects with French business representatives in Paris

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal participated in the opening of a ministerial-level meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris. In his address, he stated that Ukraine aims to join the OECD by 2026.