Zelensky: Russia's Commitment To War Argument For New Tough Sanctions
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a video address , Ukrinform reports.
“Throughout the day, there were air raid alerts, and there were strikes across almost the entire territory of our state. There have been virtually no days without killings during this whole time, while the United States, Europe, and other global actors have been urging Russia to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war. Russia remains fully committed to war – and they prove this commitment of theirs with both their strikes and their statements – all of this is the argument for new sanctions against Russia, tough sanctions,” he said.
Zelensky thanked all Americans and Europeans who support this approach of pressing Russia into peace. He also emphasized that Putin does not change his behavior when he is not afraid of the consequences of his actions.
“Russia must feel what war truly means. Russia must bear the losses from the war. They must really feel that continuing the war will have devastating consequences for them,” the President stressed.Read also: Trump keeps new sanctio ns against Russia as tool in his tool-box – White House
As reported earlier, in the morning of June 3, Russian forces struck Sumy with a long-range multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result of the shelling, four people were killed and 28 others were injured.
Photo: Office of the President
