War Update: 134 Clashes On Frontline, Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

On June 3, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 134 combat clashes with Russian invaders; the enemy carried out 37 assault and offensive action in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing an operational update as of 22:00, Tuesday, June 3, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 134 combat clashes. The enemy launched three missile strikes and 59 airstrikes, using four missiles and dropping 74 guided bombs, conducted 1,334 kamikaze drone attacks, and carried out 4,421 shellings of our positions and populated areas,” the report states.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians attacked four times near Zahryzove, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Stepova Novoselivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops launched 12 assaults near Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Cherneshchyna, Karpivka, and Novyi Myr. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three assaults were repelled near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora. One engagement continues.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainians forces repelled 15 enemy assaults in the areas of Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy conducted 37 assaults throughout the day. Fighting took place in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotliarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novoolenivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and toward Myroliubivka and Novomykolaivka. Combat continues in four locations. Russian aircraft struck Koptieve with guided bombs.

Confirmed enemy losses in this direction include: 81 killed, 52 wounded, one mortar, six motorcycles, and 17 UAVs destroyed, one tank, four vehicles, two howitzers, and four other enemy vehicles significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , 24 enemy attacks occurred near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, Zaporizhzhia, and toward Zelenyi Hai, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar, and Bahatyr. Three clashes are ongoing. Airstrikes hit Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar, and Fedorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , enemy launched unguided air rockets at Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector , three clashes occurred near Stepove and Shcherbaky. One is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector , no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 20 enemy attacks. The invaders launched 11 airstrikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and shelled positions 157 times.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

“Today we highlight the heroism of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol and the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are steadfastly holding the enemy back,” the General Staff concluded.