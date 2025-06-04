Germany Records Increase In Attacks By Pro-Russian Hackers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Cybercrime in Germany hit record levels last year amid increased attacks by the pro-Russian and anti-Israel groups.

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) reported this on Tuesday, Ukrinform wrote with reference to Reuters .

The German government said it would strengthen measures to combat cybercrime.

"Cybercrime is a growing threat to our security. It is becoming more aggressive, but our countermeasures are also becoming more professional," German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday in the context a report on the cybercrime situation for 2024.

According to that report, there were 131,391 cases of cybercrime in Germany last year, with another 201,877 cases executed from abroad or from an unientified location.

Hacker attacks on German sites were mainly carried out by pro-Russian or anti-Israel groups, the BKA said, adding that the targets were mostly state and federal institutions.

It is noted that ransomware remains of the main threats as criminals steal and encrypt data, demanding a ransom. In 2024, some 950 companies and institutions reported such cases.

The German digital association Bitkom reported EUR 178.6 billion losses from cyberattacks in Germany last year, which is EUR 30.4 billion more than the previous year.

Dobrindt noted that the government plans to expand legal powers to combat cybercrime and set higher security standards for companies.

As Ukrinform reported, the United Kingdom and its allies have warned of a Russian-sponsored cyber campaign aimed at organizations, including those involved in delivering foreign aid to Ukraine.

A network of Russian hackers who infected more than 300,000 computers has been exposed in Europe and the United States.

