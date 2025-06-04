Kremlin Says Putin, Trump, Zelensky Unlikely To Meet Anytime Soon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that a trilateral meeting of the presidents of Russia, the United States of America, and Ukraine is unlikely in the near future.

This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC with reference to Russian news agencies, Ukrinform saw.

“Frankly speaking, it is unlikely in the near future, because President Putin has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for contacts at the highest level, emphasizing that these contacts should come as a result of agreements that will have already been worked out at the technical level, at the expert level,” Peskov said.

He added that possible compromises on the part of Russia on the points of the“memorandum” are a topic for negotiations that cannot be made public.

The Kremlin spokesman said certain agreements were reached in Istanbul, but urged not to expect instant decisions.

“This work will continue. We are waiting for reactions to the text of the memorandum that has been submitted,” Peskov noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia completed in Istanbul on June 2. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. According to the miniter, three points were discussed: a ceasefire, the release of POWs and children, and the issue of the meeting of leaders.

Volodymyr Zelensky voiced support for the initiative of Turkish leader Recep Erdogan to meet together - with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.