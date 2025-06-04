Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Ambassador On Shelling Of Sumy: In Response To Ukraine's High-Precision Strike, Russia Again Resorts To Atrocities

EU Ambassador On Shelling Of Sumy: In Response To Ukraine's High-Precision Strike, Russia Again Resorts To Atrocities


2025-06-04 07:20:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, condemned the Russian rocket artillery strike on Sumy.

This was stated in her post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"At noon today, Russia struck the streets of Sumy with rocket artillery loaded with cluster munitions. 3 people were killed; many are severely wounded, including children. In response to a precise Ukrainian strike with zero civilian casualties, Russia again resorts to atrocities," the diplomat stressed.

Read also: Four in critical condition, one woman dies in surgery after Russian strike on Sumy

As reported, today, June 3, the Russians attacked the city of Sumy with long-range rocket artillery. The strikes hit several areas simultaneously. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and 20 injured.

MENAFN04062025000193011044ID1109635455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search