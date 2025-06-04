EU Ambassador On Shelling Of Sumy: In Response To Ukraine's High-Precision Strike, Russia Again Resorts To Atrocities
This was stated in her post on X , Ukrinform reports.
"At noon today, Russia struck the streets of Sumy with rocket artillery loaded with cluster munitions. 3 people were killed; many are severely wounded, including children. In response to a precise Ukrainian strike with zero civilian casualties, Russia again resorts to atrocities," the diplomat stressed.Read also: Four in critical condition, one woman dies in surgery after Russian strike on Sumy
As reported, today, June 3, the Russians attacked the city of Sumy with long-range rocket artillery. The strikes hit several areas simultaneously. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and 20 injured.
