Enemy Moves Assault Groups To Huliaypole, Readies Attacks Near Chervone AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops have moved assault groups to the front lines in the Huliaypole direction and are trying to resume attacks in the direction of the village of Chervone.

This was stated on television by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The situation is tense in the Huliaypole direction, where the enemy is constantly launching massive air strikes on Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, and Malynivka. It is effectively wiping out these settlements. In addition, the enemy is trying to resume assault operations in the direction of Chervone and has transferred assault group personnel to the front lines. This is one of the signs that it will soon begin to activate in this direction," Voloshin said.

In addition, he noted that the occupiers are storming the Novopavlivka and Orikhiv directions.

"As for the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation here is somewhat more complicated because, for example, the Novopavlivka direction is one of the most dangerous directions along the entire line of combat contact. Every day, there are 25 to 30 combat clashes there. The enemy is trying to capture certain settlements, such as Bahatyr, Novosilka, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and Vilne Pole," the spokesman said.

Voloshin emphasized that the Russians are trying to maintain a high intensity of combat operations and want to exhaust the Ukrainian defenders who are in these areas. In particular, they want to prevent reinforcements from arriving.

"This is one of the enemy's new tactics, when they conduct assault after assault, so that we sometimes don't even have time to bring in our reserves, but we are aware of this tactic, so we know how to counter it effectively. In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy suffers quite high losses every day - about 150 dead and about 30-40 units of weapons and military equipment," he said.

The spokesman also reported that in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducts five to seven, and sometimes up to 10, combat clashes during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, 142 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorde on the front line over the past day, June 2.