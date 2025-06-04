Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Rescue Workers Again In Zaporizhzhia

Russians Attack Rescue Workers Again In Zaporizhzhia


2025-06-04 07:20:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck a State Emergency Service vehicle in the Vasylivsky district of Zaporizhzhia region. This is the third attack on rescue units in two days.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of one of the villages in the Vasylivskyi district. A fire truck, which was extinguishing a fire at the time, burned down because it was hit directly,” he wrote.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

As reported, yesterday, June 2, the enemy attacked rescuers twice in Stepnohirsk. First, they targeted the fire department, and then they hit the rescuers' vehicle, which was on its way to help the victims. A total of 12 State Emergency Service personnel were wounded .

Photo: SES

