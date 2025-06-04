Russians Attack Rescue Workers Again In Zaporizhzhia
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.
“The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of one of the villages in the Vasylivskyi district. A fire truck, which was extinguishing a fire at the time, burned down because it was hit directly,” he wrote.Read also: Russians strike emergency medical brigade base in Kherson region
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
As reported, yesterday, June 2, the enemy attacked rescuers twice in Stepnohirsk. First, they targeted the fire department, and then they hit the rescuers' vehicle, which was on its way to help the victims. A total of 12 State Emergency Service personnel were wounded .
Photo: SES
