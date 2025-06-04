Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFU Took Control Of Russian Stronghold In Kursk Region

2025-06-04 07:20:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with adjacent units, took control of a company stronghold of Russian invaders in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the 225th SAR reported this on Telegram and published a video.

“This stronghold covered an important direction and was well prepared for circular defense: dugouts, walkways, firing points. Our artillery and FPV drones worked on it for several days. And then the infantry moved in,” the report said.

Video: Telegram 225 SAR

The video shows the final stage: assault troops 225 throw grenades, explosives, at the fortifications, finish off the defense, and take control of the position.

“Yesterday, this was a serious stronghold. Now it's a complete crater and enemy bodies in the ground,” the military said.

Read also: War update: 166 clashes in past day, Pokrovsk, Kursk sectors see fiercest fighting

As reported by Ukrinform, according to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 16:00 on June 3, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Kursk directio .

Photo: screenshot from video

