Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Commander Ordered Shooting Of Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers Intel

2025-06-04 07:20:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Intelligence officers intercepted a conversation in which the commander of a Russian military unit gave a direct order to shoot wounded Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Three wounded Ukrainians are crawling around somewhere. Don't take them prisoner, just eliminate them,” the invader commands.

Video: Facebook page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The intelligence service emphasizes that this case is yet another proof of the Russian army's systematic policy of killing prisoners of war.

Read also: Ukraine, Russia agree on "all-for-all" swap for two categories of POWs

The DIU special forces alone have recorded more than 150 cases of Russians executing captured Ukrainian defenders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war is encouraged at the highest level in Russia.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

