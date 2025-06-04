Russians Expand Weapon Range In Chernihiv Shelling AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops are maintaining the intensity of shelling in the Chernihiv region and expanding the arsenal of weapons they use against border areas.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the Siversk operational-tactical group of troops.

“The enemy is shelling very actively, and the intensity of the shelling continues. It is trying to expand the types of weapons used during the shelling, that is, to strike blows, trying to increase the range of such shelling deep into the territory of the border regions of Chernihiv,” Mysnyk said.

He noted that almost every month something new is recorded in both enemy tactics and the means of destruction used.

“The Russians are using short-range drones, unmanned aerial vehicles with ammunition drop capabilities, as well as medium-range strike drones such as Molniia and Lancet. In addition, they continue to use strategic drones, trying to launch them deep into Ukrainian territory,” Mysnyk said.

According to him, the enemy's tactics on the border are the same in Chernihiv, Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions.

The spokesperson said that the enemy is basically hunting down civilians: shelling residential buildings, civilian businesses, vehicles, and critical infrastructure, trying to stop people from safely evacuating.

Mysnyk added that the Russians are strengthening their positions along the border and forming assault groups for combat reconnaissance, but the Ukrainian military regularly destroys the enemy's equipment, personnel, and electronic warfare capabilities.

As reported, there have been 81 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops since the beginning of the day, with the invaders most active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions.