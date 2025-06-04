Four Dead, 28 Injured As Rescue Ends After Russian Strikes In Sumy
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook .
According to updated information,“four people were killed and 28 wounded, including three children, as a result of enemy shelling.”
The State Emergency Service reports that rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy: emergency workers worked simultaneously at seven different locations.
In damaged homes, they temporarily repaired broken windows and roofs in a high-rise building.
Video: State Emergency Service
State Emergency Service sappers surveyed the area and removed the remains of explosive devices.
Throughout the day, State Emergency Service psychologists and medics provided assistance and support to citizens.Read also: Russian strike hits central Sumy , one killed, others injured
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of June 3, the Russians struck Sumy with long-range MLRS. The strikes were recorded simultaneously in different locations. There was information about three dead and 25 wounded, of whom three children and three adults were in serious condition . Later, it was reported that the death toll had risen to four - a 43-year-old man who was in extremely serious condition after the morning attack by the Russian army on Sumy died in the hospital.
