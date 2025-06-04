Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Dead, 28 Injured As Rescue Ends After Russian Strikes In Sumy

Four Dead, 28 Injured As Rescue Ends After Russian Strikes In Sumy


2025-06-04 07:20:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the number of victims of Russian strikes on June 3 rose to 28, with four people killed.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook .

According to updated information,“four people were killed and 28 wounded, including three children, as a result of enemy shelling.”















The State Emergency Service reports that rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy: emergency workers worked simultaneously at seven different locations.

In damaged homes, they temporarily repaired broken windows and roofs in a high-rise building.

Video: State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service sappers surveyed the area and removed the remains of explosive devices.

Throughout the day, State Emergency Service psychologists and medics provided assistance and support to citizens.

Read also: Russian strike hits central Sumy , one killed, others injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of June 3, the Russians struck Sumy with long-range MLRS. The strikes were recorded simultaneously in different locations. There was information about three dead and 25 wounded, of whom three children and three adults were in serious condition . Later, it was reported that the death toll had risen to four - a 43-year-old man who was in extremely serious condition after the morning attack by the Russian army on Sumy died in the hospital.

MENAFN04062025000193011044ID1109635448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search