Yermak, Kellogg Discuss Military Aid For Ukraine
He shared the news via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“In Washington, together with my team, I met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. We discussed the situation on the front lines, the outcomes of the meetings in Istanbul, the importance of increasing sanctions against Russia, and military aid for Ukraine. We also talked about the children abducted by Russia. We've handed over lists to Russia and are awaiting their response - it is crucial to bring them home. This is an important issue, and we appreciate that the U.S. is involved in the process,” Yermak wrote.
He emphasized that Russia is doing everything possible to avoid a ceasefire, and this must be stopped by force, as Ukraine has exhausted all peaceful means to end the war. According to him, if Russia refuses to stop the fighting voluntarily, Ukraine is compelled to carry out operations and destroy its military capabilities.
“We are grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump and to the American people, to both parties, for supporting Ukraine,” Yermak added.Read also: Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky in Turkey
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this week, the Ukrainian delegation in the U.S. would be discussing a draft defense agreement, as well as a free trade agreement.
Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram
