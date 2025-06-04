Ukraine's Spiderweb Operation Yields Significant Military, Image Impact Ex-Polish Defense Chief
This was emphasized in a comment to Ukrinform by Janusz Onyszkiewicz, Polish expert and former Minister of National Defense of Poland.
According to Onyszkiewicz, the operation demonstrated the extraordinary potential of Ukraine's special services.
“It resembles the most impressive operations carried out by, for example, Israel's Mossad against Arab adversaries such as Hezbollah or Hamas. The fact that Ukraine managed to carry out simultaneous strikes in several distant locations without losses - and with outstanding military and reputational results - commands enormous respect,” the former defense minister said.
He noted that the loss of 41 Russian aircraft, including several high-value ones, is psychologically significant, though unfortunately it may not affect the final outcome of the war.
“However, it proves that Ukraine does, in fact, hold cards in its hand - contrary to what Donald Trump once claimed. It also shows that Russia is not winning this war,” Onyszkiewicz stressed.
In his view, the results of the operation will undoubtedly resonate within Russia. But it will also influence those in the U.S. who argue that Ukraine must be quickly pressured into accepting any peace deal because it's losing the war.
“So, Ukraine is not losing this war. Although Russia, regrettably, isn't losing either. Operation Spiderweb will boost Ukrainians' confidence and, at the same time, plant doubt among Russians about their own capabilities,” the former Polish defense chief emphasized.
He believes Western partners should also learn from the Ukrainians.
“We need to talk with Ukrainians and draw joint conclusions for the future, as the problem won't be resolved anytime soon. The skies have darkened for the long haul,” Onyszkiewicz concluded.Read also: Zelensky: " Spiderweb " Ukraine's own operation
On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a unique Spiderweb special operation named during which it struck four Russian airbases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo. The strikes hit 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers.
