Senator Compares Ukraine' Operation Spiderweb To U.S. Raid To Eliminate Bin Laden

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal likened Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb in Russia's rear to the American operation to eliminate "No. 1 terrorist" Osama bin Laden.

That's according to Politico , Ukrinform reports.

Senator praised the sophisticated operation as "evidence of Ukraine's agility and resolve". These drone strikes, he added, counter "a false narrative that Ukraine is losing the war" and could shift momentum in Washington in favor of increasing aid for Ukraine.

“They can strike air bases 4,000 miles from Ukraine; They can hit anywhere,” Blumenthal said.“Just in the skill and audacity of these attacks, it will rank with the United States raid on Osama bin Laden and the Israeli pager operation as one of the great military achievements in recent years,” Blumenthal said.

He noted while the White House remains hesitant to support the sanctions bill, the battlefield momentum could sway President Donald Trump and skeptical lawmakers.

“Events will move the White House - and maybe some of the president's friends here,” he said, referring to Graham.“Congress can ... move ahead. [Trump] doesn't have to support it.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for renewed Congressional efforts to impose "sweeping" sanctions against the Kremlin over its war against Ukraine.