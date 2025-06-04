Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,020 In Past Day
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,884 (+3) Russian tanks, 22,678 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 28,711 (+88) artillery systems, 1,402 multiple rocket launchers, 1,176 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,271 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 413 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,924 (+176) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 50,730 (+123) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,907 (+2) pieces of special equipment.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian IFVs in Kupiansk sector
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
