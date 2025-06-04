Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,020 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 991,820 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and June 4, 2025, with 1,020 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,884 (+3) Russian tanks, 22,678 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 28,711 (+88) artillery systems, 1,402 multiple rocket launchers, 1,176 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,271 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 413 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,924 (+176) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 50,730 (+123) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,907 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.