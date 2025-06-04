Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,020 In Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,020 In Past Day


2025-06-04 07:20:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 991,820 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and June 4, 2025, with 1,020 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10,884 (+3) Russian tanks, 22,678 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 28,711 (+88) artillery systems, 1,402 multiple rocket launchers, 1,176 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,271 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 413 warplanes, 336 helicopters, 38,924 (+176) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 50,730 (+123) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,907 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian IFVs in Kupiansk sector

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

MENAFN04062025000193011044ID1109635440

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search