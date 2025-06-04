War Update: 178 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 178 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops were recorded along the front line in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 4, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 77 airstrikes on Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas, using four missiles and 101 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russian forces carried out 6,111 shelling attacks, including 90 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,669 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas near Osoivka and Velykyi Prykil in the Sumy region, Koptieve, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Myrne, Sukhyi Yar, Novomykhailivka, Komar, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, as well as Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck two enemy UAV control points, eight artillery systems, nine areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration, and one enemy ammunition depot.

In the Kharkiv sector, five clashes were reported in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, four attacks were repelled near Zahryzove, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,020 in past day

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Serednie, Vovchyi Yar, Cherneshchyna, Karpivka, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, three clashes were recorded, including one toward Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six enemy assaults were repelled near Chasiv Yar and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 16 attacks were recorded near Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 55 Russian attacks near Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotliarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novoolevivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and toward Myroliubivka and Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 32 Russian attacks were repelled near Fedorivka, Kostiantynopil, Rivnopillia, Vilne Pole, and toward Zelenyi Hai, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar, and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole sector, no clashes were recorded in the past day.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched five unsuccessful attacks near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions.

Twenty-six clashes were recorded in the Kursk sector. The enemy conducted 231 artillery strikes, including one with MLRS, and 17 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.