Drone Attack Hits Odesa, Damages Homes And Service Stations, One Injured
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kipper, on Telegram .
According to him, air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in Odesa , including residential buildings and service stations.
One person suffered a leg injury. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance, Kipper emphasized.
He added that nine people sought psychological support.Read also: Homes, civil infrastructure affected as Russian strike targets Odesa
"Authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region," the head of the regional state administration emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Odesa as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on the morning of June 3.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment