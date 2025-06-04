Drone Attack Hits Odesa, Damages Homes And Service Stations, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army once again launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones, injuring one person.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kipper, on Telegram .

According to him, air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in Odesa , including residential buildings and service stations.

One person suffered a leg injury. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance, Kipper emphasized.

He added that nine people sought psychological support.

"Authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region," the head of the regional state administration emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Odesa as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on the morning of June 3.