Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Attack Hits Odesa, Damages Homes And Service Stations, One Injured

Drone Attack Hits Odesa, Damages Homes And Service Stations, One Injured


2025-06-04 07:20:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army once again launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones, injuring one person.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kipper, on Telegram .

According to him, air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in Odesa , including residential buildings and service stations.

One person suffered a leg injury. Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance, Kipper emphasized.

He added that nine people sought psychological support.

Read also: Homes, civil infrastructure affected as Russian strike targets Odesa

"Authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region," the head of the regional state administration emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Odesa as a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on the morning of June 3.

MENAFN04062025000193011044ID1109635437

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search