Russia Launches 110 Strikes On Sumy In 24 Hours, Four Dead, 29 Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) From the morning of June 3 to the morning of June 4, the Russian army launched nearly 110 strikes on the Sumy region, killing four people and injuring 29, including three children.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

During the day, from the morning of June 3 to the morning of June 4, Russian troops launched nearly 110 strikes on 27 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the Sumy region.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy launched nearly 40 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems, carried out more than 20 strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles, struck more than 10 times with guided aerial bombs, and also attacked the Sumy region with drones and FPV drones.

In the Sumy community, non-residential buildings, 15 residential buildings, 13 cars, medical facilities, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. As a result of the MLRS shelling, four people born in 1989, 1962, 1982, and 1980 were killed and 28 more were wounded, including three children.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, two apartment buildings and two private houses were damaged. As a result of an FPV drone attack, a person born in 1977 was wounded.

In the Lebedyn community, non-residential premises and about 10 private houses were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, another 113 people have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 4, Russian drones struck a bioethanol production plant in the Lebedyn community of Sumy region , damaging tanks and causing a molasses spill.

Photo: State Emergency Service