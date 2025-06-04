Yermak Says Coordinated US-EU Sanctions Against Russia Are Crucial
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, made the remarks in an interview with Newsmax during his visit to Washington, according to Ukrinform.
"We are looking very much for the new sanctions - the strong, real, strong sanctions against Russia. [...] And it is very important that these sanctions be coordinated with our European partners," he said.
Yermak pointed to a new bill introduced by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham aimed at ramping up sanctions pressure on Russia.
"It's about energy. It's about oil. It's about the banking sector. It's really painful and really effective sanctions because Putin will recognize that he needs to stop and go for serious negotiations. Then he will that it will cost him a real price," he said.Read also: Yermak, Kellogg discuss military aid for Ukraine
Yermak noted that he discussed these matters during meetings in the U.S. Senate, reiterating that coordinated U.S.-EU sanctions can exert real pressure on Russia.
He also said discussions with U.S. partners would include a new military assistance package for Ukraine. "We need strong security agreements with the United States," he said.
Speaking on Ukraine's military operations, Yermak said that Ukrainian forces exclusively target military infrastructure in Russia, such as airfields used to launch attacks against Ukrainian civilians.
"I want to make it clear - we strike military targets," he said, referring to Ukraine's recent operation dubbed "Spider Web." "These operations target military facilities. Nobody was killed or injured - just military personnel. That is the difference. Russia, in contrast, targets and kills civilians."
Earlier, Yermak met in Washington with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, to discuss the battlefield situation, outcomes of the recent Istanbul talks, the need for increased sanctions on Russia, and further defense support for Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
