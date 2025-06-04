Kharkiv Hit By Shahed Drones, Missiles Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kharkiv overnight, striking the city with Shahed drones and missiles.

The assault caused multiple fires across the city, including in industrial areas and residential zones, and left at least one person injured, Ukrinform reports, citing a Telegram post by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Based on updated information from our Situational Center, the enemy used nine Shahed drones and two missiles - type still being identified - to attack Kharkiv last night. Fires broke out at four locations in the industrial zone, and a private residence also caught fire," he wrote.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, added : "In the Novobavarskyi district, missile strikes ignited a fire at a civilian enterprise. A one-story industrial building was damaged. A 30-year-old man was injured."

Additionally, a drone strike caused a private home to catch fire, affecting an area of 100 square meters. A car service station also caught fire, spreading across 200 square meters.

"Emergency services are actively working to contain the aftermath," Syniehubov said.

Earlier reports indicated a series of explosions were heard across Kharkiv during the drone attack.

