Maple Leaf Centre For Food Security Awards $60,000 In Scholarships To Shed Light On Food Insecurity In Canada

Scholarships support new research to combat food insecurity in Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) and the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") today announced the recipients of the 2025/26 Maple Leaf Board Scholarships in Food Insecurity. This year, four outstanding scholars have been awarded a total of $60,000 to support their research on food insecurity in Canada.

Masters candidates Rachel Blais from University of Victoria, Sylvia Odhiambo from University of Alberta, Michaela Tokarski from Carleton University, and Doctoral candidate Gabrielle Jacob from McGill University will each receive a $15,000 scholarship to support their research:



Rachel Blais , University of Victoria: Examining the role of the nonprofit sector in addressing food insecurity in Iqaluit and developing community-led recommendations for poverty reduction policy measures.

Gabrielle Jacob , McGill University: Measuring differences in food insecurity rates between marginalized populations and determining how food insecurity changes over time with food bank usage.

Sylvia Odhiambo , University of Alberta: Investigating the relationship between immigration status, experiences of trauma/mental disorders, and food insecurity. Michaela Tokarski , Carleton University: Analyzing the impact of Ottawa Food Bank's recent decision to reduce food distribution by 20-50% on clients, member agencies, and staff.

These scholarships honour the extraordinary contributions of David Emerson, Wallace McCain, Purdy Crawford, and W. Geoffrey Beattie, past Chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods Board of Directors. Each year, the Centre awards four scholarships to Masters or Doctoral students who are pursuing research that contributes to the body of knowledge on food insecurity in Canada. Candidates are selected based on their academic standing, contribution to filling research gaps, and quality of the submission, including feasibility and methodological rigor.

"The rise in food insecurity rates in Canada is prompting changes in the way the nonprofit sector is responding and coping," said Sarah Stern, Executive Director of the Centre. "These research projects will help to expand our knowledge of how charities are addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, including newcomers and those living with mental disorders."

The Centre is proud to support research that contributes to our understanding of barriers and interventions to achieve food security. Since its inception in 2020, the scholarship program has supported 21 students in their research endeavours. For more information about the scholarship process, visit the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security .

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field RoastTM. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

