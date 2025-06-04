Understanding The Signs, Changing The Stats: A Heart & Stroke Campaign Featuring Susan Lucci
Cover story Susan Lucci brings a deeply personal and urgent perspective to the campaign. Best known for her iconic role on All My Children, the Emmy-winning actress shares her powerful story of survival after experiencing two near-fatal heart blockages. In a candid conversation, Lucci reflects on the subtle symptoms she initially dismissed, the emergency procedure that saved her life, and the lessons she learned about family history, self-advocacy, and making herself a priority. Since her diagnosis, Lucci has become a passionate advocate for heart health - especially among women, who often ignore warning signs or delay seeking care. By sharing her journey, she hopes to inspire others to "put themselves on their to-do list," trust their instincts, and take proactive steps to protect their hearts before it's too late.
The print component of "Heart & Stroke" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .
This campaign was made possible with the support of Susan Lucci , Obesity Medicine Association , American Society of Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention , American Association of Neuroscience Nurses , Diabetes Research Institute , Dr. Nicole Harkin and features paid content from Abbott, MicroTransponder and the National Mango Board.
