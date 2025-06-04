California Insurance Wholesalers Association (CIWA) Welcomes NFL Legend Kurt Warner As VIP Speaker For Summer Forum 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Warner, known for his extraordinary journey from undrafted rookie to NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, will share his inspiring story of perseverance, leadership, and achieving greatness against the odds. His participation was made possible by Nationwide E&S and Wholesure Insurance Solutions .

David Nelson from Nationwide E&S remarked, "We are thrilled to partner with CIWA in bringing Kurt Warner's motivational insights to Summer Forum. His compelling message aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting professionals who continually strive for excellence in their fields."

John Donahue of Wholesure and CIWA's Immediate Past President added, "We are honored to host Kurt Warner at this year's Summer Forum and continue CIWA's tradition of featuring high-quality speakers."

Summer Forum 2025 is poised to be the largest in CIWA's history, offering attendees valuable insights from industry leaders and numerous opportunities to strengthen business relationships, all set against Monterey's scenic coastal backdrop.

Current CIWA President, Yana Connors, stated, "With Nationwide E&S and Wholesure's generous sponsorship, we're excited to deliver an unforgettable experience for this year's attendees."

CIWA welcomes back the Surplus Lines Stamping Offices from across the country, enhancing the event's national reach and collaborative potential. The agenda features robust discussions on industry trends, networking opportunities, and a range of activities, including a golf tournament, a vintage car rally, and custom wine blending experience.

CIWA, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to advocacy, education, and networking in the property and casualty segment of the insurance industry. The organization's steadfast commitment to excellence continues to drive its efforts in providing valuable resources and opportunities for its members.

For more information about Summer Forum 2025 and to register, visit CIWA's website .

About CIWA

The California Insurance Wholesalers Association, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Their vision is to perpetuate the education, advancement and advocacy of wholesale insurance professionals and their affiliated business partners. Tax ID 95-4369749

