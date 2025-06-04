Eden Launches Free Digital Wellness Community, Expanding Access To Personalized Fitness And Lifestyle Support

New Eden member perks include free access to AI-powered workout plans through Aaptiv-no purchase or credit card required.

DENVER, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden , a leader in digital health solutions for metabolic wellness, today announced the launch of its new free wellness community, offering complimentary access to Aaptiv's AI-powered fitness coaching , live nutrition programming, and peer support networks. Members can join by completing a simple three-minute online quiz-no purchase or credit card required.

The Eden wellness community is designed to empower individuals at every stage of their health journey. With free access to Aaptiv's award-winning digital platform, members receive personalized fitness plans crafted by SmartCoach's AI, weekly nutrition resources from certified nutritionists, and entry into an active community of like-minded individuals pursuing their wellness goals.

Through Eden's platform, members can:



Access 10,000+ on-demand workouts across 16 fitness categories

Receive dynamic AI-personalized workout programs that adapt as they progress

Attend live weekly nutrition calls and access curated meal plans Engage with a supportive peer community focused on accountability and motivation

Additionally, members have the option to upgrade to Aaptiv's network of 20,000+ gyms and fitness studios across the country, though participation in Eden's core community features remains free.

Eden's expanded offerings continue to focus on providing access to trusted care, tools, and coaching while maintaining a transparent commitment to patient empowerment. Eden connects members with licensed providers when eligible for doctor-led programs, but no medical consultation or treatment is required to join the wellness community.

"We believe wellness should be accessible to everyone, not just those actively seeking medical treatment," said Adam McBride, CEO at Eden. "The launch of our free community powered by Aaptiv reflects Eden's mission to empower individuals with digital tools, expert guidance, and community support, all at no initial cost."

"Whether someone is exploring their health goals or actively participating in a medical program, having access to structured workouts, nutrition resources, and community support makes a powerful difference," said Josh Khan, Eden Co-Founder and President. "We're proud to offer these tools to anyone who wants to start improving their wellness journey today."

About Eden:

Eden is a digital health platform dedicated to expanding access to metabolic health care. Eden connects patients with independent licensed providers who assess eligibility and develop personalized treatment plans, working with independent licensed pharmacies to deliver medications directly to the patient's door. Trusted by over 50,000 members, Eden's goal is to make healthcare accessible and supportive for individuals seeking to improve how they look, feel, and perform. Eden does not manufacture, compound, or dispense medications. For more information, visit

