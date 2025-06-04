7-Eleven, Inc., Unleashes Epic Summer Takeover With Universal Pictures And Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Rebirth

From bold snacks and collectible drinkware to blockbuster-sized deals, 7-Eleven is transforming everyday visits into a colossal experience. Here's what's waiting to be discovered:



Drinkware Collectibles: Customers can get their hands on the limited-edition Big Gulp® drink cups and badge-style dangler straws at participating stores, featuring the fiercest predators from land, sea and air like the terrifying Titanosaurus, Mosasaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.

Slurpee® Drink Flavors: Cool off with ferocious Slurpee® drink flavors like Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, the classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee drink flavors, renamed to bring customers from the convenience store aisle to the world of Jurassic World Rebirth.

7-SelectTM Snacks and More: Chomp into huge flavors with exclusive snacks like 7-Select Replenish® Blue Raspberry Zero Sugar and 7-Select Gummi Dinosaurs. Hot Food Combos: Feed the inner apex predator with value deals that rule the food chain, including 5-piece Bone-in Wings for $5 and any two pizza slices and a Big Gulp drink for $2.* For a limited time, the packaging for these products will be decked out in fearsome dinosaurs that fans can see on the big screen.

To celebrate in style, 7-Eleven's online merch store, 7CollectionTM , is roaring to life with exclusive gear for snack lovers and movie buffs alike. Step out to the movie theater in style with 7-Eleven x Jurassic World Rebirth apparel, from bold graphic tees and adventurous button-downs to a trucker hat.

"This summer, we're bringing a new kind of adventure to customers in stores - one where the Slurpee drinks flow, the snacks roar and the dinosaurs rule the snack aisles," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Our Jurassic World Rebirth collaboration is a full-blown, snack-fueled adventure for fans of all ages to enjoy."

The fun doesn't stop there. 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members who purchase any 20-ounce Dr Pepper® bottle at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores can score a chance to win daily movie tickets, now through July 16.**

Before heading to theaters, fans in New York City, Los Angeles and Beavercreek, OH can step into the world of Jurassic World Rebirth like never before. From June 27 to July 6, two 7-Eleven stores and one Speedway store will be completely transformed, inside and out, into a Jurassic World Rebirth experience. The limited-time activation will feature immersive decor, photo ops and items like collectible toys, plush dinosaurs, Funko POP! figures and Jurassic World Rebirth sunglasses available at participating stores.***

*Valid 6/4/25 – 7/16/25. Discount applicable at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 6/4/25 at 12:00:01 am ET & ends 7/30/25 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in 50 United States or DC who are 16+ years old (minors must have parent/guardian consent to participate). Prize is valued at a maximum of $20. Any amount in excess of $20 (inclusive of ticket prize and associated fees and charges) is the responsibility of the winner. Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other entry methods, full prize details, and restrictions see Official Rules at . © UCS LLC and Amblin. © 2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

***From 6/27/25 – 7/6/25. In-store takeover experiences located at the below locations. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.



Los Angeles:

7-Eleven location: 1611 W Olive Ave, Burbank, California, 91506

New York:

7-Eleven Location: 673 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Ohio: Speedway Location: 3991 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek, OH 45440

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

About Jurassic World Rebirth

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

An Amblin Entertainment production, Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall, p.g.a., and Patrick Crowley, p.g.a., both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of last summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Denis Stewart.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

media@7-11. com

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.