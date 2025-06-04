Moisson Montréal Steps Up Its Call For Solidarity: 700,000 Snacks To Be Distributed Before The End Of Summer

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hungry for Vacation Campaign continues, but donations are slow to come in

MONTREAL, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched a week ago, Moisson Montréal's Hungry for Vacation Campaign aims to distribute 700,000 snacks to over 10,000 children throughout the summer. However, donations are coming in more slowly than expected.

As the school year draws to a close, thousands of children in Montreal are about to lose access to the snacks provided during the school day-an essential source of nutrition for many families. Summer is a particularly critical time, when access to food assistance becomes harder, even though the need remains constant.
In response, Moisson Montréal is intensifying its efforts to rally public support.

In 2024, Moisson Montréal was able to distribute over 500,000 snacks to 9,000 children , thanks to the generosity of the public and the support of companies like Lassonde , once again the campaign's main sponsor this year.

Currently, 36% of people helped by Moisson Montréal's Community agencies are children . And with the growing demand for food assistance, it is more crucial than ever to step up.

The goal is ambitious-but essential: to help children get through the summer with energy, dignity, and joy.

How to contribute?
One dollar = three snacks
Donate now at moissonmontreal.org

For more information, photos, or an interview, please contact:

Éliane Larouche
Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs
Moisson Montréal
514 701-4206
...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


