Pet Supplements Market Size To Significant Growth, Reaching USD 3.51 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.0%, Rising Focus On Health And Wellness Of Pets Drives The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pet supplements market is growing steadily due to increasing pet ownership, humanization of pets, and rising awareness about animal health. Pet owners are investing in supplements for joint health, digestion, immunity, and skin care. Key players in the market include Nestlé Purina, Mars Inc., Zoetis Inc., Bayer Animal Health, and Hill's Pet Nutrition. The market is expected to continue growing at a healthy CAGR globally.

US & Canada, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global pet supplements market is observing significant growth due to heightened concerns related to pet health and well-being.

The pet supplements market report comprises a detailed analysis of different types of supplements for dogs and cats and their sales through various retail stores and online shopping websites. The report runs an in-depth analysis of trends, key players, and future opportunities in the market.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The pet supplements market is expected to reach US$ 3.51 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.52 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Pet supplements are products designed to support and enhance the overall health and well-being of dogs, cats, and other companion animals. They are typically used in addition to a regular diet. These supplements come in various forms, including chewables, powders, and liquids.Rising Pet Ownership and Focus on Pet Health and Well-Being: According to the 2023–2024 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), US households owned ~46.5 million cats and 65.1 million dogs. With the rising adoption of pets, pet owners are also focusing on their health and well-being and thus, adding supplements to their regular purchase list to ensure meeting the daily nutritional needs of pets. According to Packaged Facts, pet owners generally treat pets as part of the family, which fuels a stronger commitment to their health and wellness. These factors strongly drive the global pet supplements market growth.E-Commerce Strengthening its Grip as Shopping Platform for Pet Supplements: The e-commerce industry plays a significant role in driving the global sales of most products, including pet supplements. E-commerce eliminates geographic barriers, allowing pet supplement producers, many of whom are small or niche businesses, to reach customers worldwide. Consumers can easily search, compare, and purchase pet supplements online without needing to travel to specialty stores. E-commerce platforms provide advanced filters to identify specific products, avail attractive deals and offers, make recommendations based on previous purchases, etc. These features provide significant convenience to consumers, making online retail websites, online veterinary stores, and e-pharmacies preferred platforms for purchasing pet supplements. Thus, expanding e-commerce and rising online sales of pet supplements provide immense growth opportunities to the pet supplement manufacturers operating in the market.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on form, the pet supplements market is segmented into chewable, powder, and others. The chewable segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on pet type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The dogs segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the pet supplements market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held a larger share of the pet supplements market in 2024. The pet supplements market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the pet supplements market are Zesty Paw LLC, Comfort Click Ltd, Arrowleaf Naturals Ltd, Four Paws Inc, Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care Inc, FoodScience LLC, Nordic Naturals Inc, Thorne Vet Inc, Dorwest Herbs Ltd, and PetHonesty LLC. Trending Topics: pet love, joint health supplements, probiotics for dogs and cats, anti-aging supplements for senior pets, skin and coat supplements, etc.

Conclusion

The pet supplements market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. One of the primary market drivers is the increasing humanization of pets, with owners treating their animals as family members and prioritizing their health and longevity. This has led to a rise in demand for supplements that support joint health, digestion, skin and coat care, immunity, and overall wellness. Additionally, a growing awareness of preventive healthcare and the benefits of natural ingredients is encouraging consumers to invest in high-quality, clean-label pet supplements.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, pet supplements manufacturers, distributors, and retailers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

