PRG POWERED 39 OF 42 TONY-ELIGIBLE PRODUCTIONS IN A STANDOUT BROADWAY SEASON

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the curtain closes on the 2024–25 Broadway season, PRG is proud to reflect on another standout year supporting some of the most ambitious and acclaimed productions on stage.

This season, 42 Tony-eligible shows opened-a dynamic mix of plays and musicals in a Broadway landscape that continues to evolve. PRG played a role in 39 of them, providing a range of technical services across lighting, audio, video, scenic, and automation.

“The complexity behind this season's productions have been truly remarkable,” said Alexander Donnelly, VP & GM of Broadway at PRG.“From large-scale automation and integrated video systems to custom scenic builds and advanced lighting networks, we're proud to provide the technical infrastructure that enables designers and directors to realize their full artistic vision.”

A trusted partner to the Broadway community for nearly four decades, PRG continues to bring bold creative visions to life-powering many of this year's most celebrated Tony-nominated productions.

PRG-SUPPORTED HIGHLIGHTS AMONG 2024-2025 SEASON INCLUDE:

-PRG played a role in every production nominated in the Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival categories, and 4 of the 5 nominees for Best Musical and Best Play. In the scenic, lighting and sound design categories, PRG supported 16 nominees.

-PRG provided Redwood with an extensive range of services, including scenic, automation, lighting, audio, and video, with the largest LED display ever seen on Broadway.

-PRG supported The Picture of Dorian Gray with audio, automation, scenic modifications, and a state-of-the-art video package featuring LED walls and broadcast cameras. This visually innovative production featured Emmy-awarding actress Sarah Snook portraying 26 characters, interacting with herself via live and pre-recorded video, earned nominations across all* major design disciplines. *PRG did not support lighting.

-For Swept Away , the musical based on The Avett Brothers' Mignonette album, PRG's scenic and automation teams helped to create a full-stage shipwreck, a feat recognized by the New York Times as one of the“9 Best Theater Moments of 2024.”

-For this unconventional staging of the classic Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler and featuring music by Jack Antonoff, PRG provided lighting and audio services.

-PRG provided lighting and sound for Buena Vista Social Club, the new musical inspired by the 1997 album. This production required an immersive sound solution that included performer tracking and onstage monitors built into the stage floor to ensure that the musicians could hear themselves and each other as they moved around the stage.

TONY-NOMINATED PRODUCTIONS IN THE TOP CATEGORIES, SUPPORTED BY PRG:

Best Musical

-Buena Vista Social Club

-Dead Outlaw

-Death Becomes Her

-Maybe Happy Ending

Best Musical Revival

-Floyd Collins

-Gypsy

-Pirates! The Penzance Musical

-Sunset Boulevard

Best Play

-English

-John Proctor Is The Villain

-Oh, Mary

-Purpose

Best Play Revival

-Eureka Day

-Romeo + Juliet

-Our Town

-Yellow Face

PRG HIGHLIGHTS FOR INDIVIDUAL DESIGN CATEGORIES:

Best Scenic Design of a Play

-Picture of Dorian Gray – Marg Horwell and David Berman

-Good Night and Good Luck - Scott Pask

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

-Swept Away – Rachel Hauck

-Death Becomes Her – Derek McLane

-Just In Time - Derek McLane

Best Lighting Design of a Play

-Stranger Things – Jon Clark

-John Proctor Is The Villain – Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

-Sunset Blvd. – Jack Knowles

-Buena Vista Social Club – Tyler Micoleau

-Maybe Happy Ending – Ben Stanton

-Floyd Collins – Scott Zielinski

Best Sound Design of a Play

-Good Night and Good Luck – Daniel Kluger

-Picture of Dorian Gray – Clémence Williams

Best Sound Design of a Musical

-Buena Vista Social Club – Jonathan Deans

The Tony Awards will air on CBS on June 8, highlighting the extraordinary talent and artistry that defines Broadway. PRG is honored to support this year's nominees and congratulates the entire creative community on another remarkable season.

Nadine Peña

Hustle & Co.

...

