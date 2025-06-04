Jim Marter: I will not be silent in the face of Colorado Terror Attack and Homeland Security Failures

Jim Marter, Republican for Congress IL-14

- Jim MarterOSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Republican congressional candidate Jim Marter urged an end to the silence regarding the heinous terror attack in Boulder, Colorado over the weekend where eight individuals were injured during a peaceful pro-Israel rally. So far, Marter's opponent has made released no similar, official statement.The facts are, the suspect, Mohamed Soliman, reportedly used incendiary devices and a makeshift flamethrower in an act authorities are investigating as domestic terrorism, allegedly motivated by radical Islamic extremism and anti-Semitism.Among the victims were four men and four women. Two suffered severe burns and had to be airlifted to a burn unit. One of the victims is an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, and another is a professor at the University of Colorado."This brutal attack on innocent Americans, including a Holocaust survivor, is a stark reminder of the threats posed by radical ideologies," said Marter. "It's deeply concerning that anyone could remain silent in the face of this act of terror and anti-Semitism."Soliman, overstayed his visa and was therefore residing illegally here in the United States. Thankfully, he was apprehended at the scene and is currently facing multiple charges."Our elected officials have a duty to speak out against such heinous acts and to ensure the safety and security of all Americans," Marter continued. "Silence can put Americans at risk and embolden would-be terrorists. If we fail to stand strong in the face of terrorism and lawlessness, we'll see more of this," said Marter.Jim Marter is a principled Republican for Congress in Illinois' 14th District. He is a small business owner, husband, and father, with a long record of serving the community, standing against violence and discrimination, and fighting for individual freedoms, secure borders, and accountable government.To learn more about Marter for Congress, visit

