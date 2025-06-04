SC Issues Notice On MP Journalists' Plea Alleging Threat From Police
However, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma declined to pass any interim order protecting the petitioners, journalists Shashikant Jatav and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, from any coercive action.
"Suppose you commit a crime like murder, can we grant you no coercive action order? We don't know what crime has been registered against you," remarked the Justice Karol-led Bench.
It said that before passing any interim order, the facts should be brought by the Madhya Pradesh government as well.
The apex court told the petitioners' counsel to add Bhind's SP as a party to the petition, observing that it is "very easy" to make allegations against an IPS officer without making him a party to the litigation.
The matter will be heard next on Monday.
During the hearing, the top court remarked: "We appreciate that you are the fourth pillar (of democracy), we also appreciate that if there is a threat to life, we will come to your rescue."
In their writ plea filed before the Supreme Court, the journalists, allegedly facing grave threats to their lives and liberty from the Bhind police, claimed that the duo were forced to flee their hometown due to the intensity of these threats and cannot safely approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court, compelling them to directly petition the top court.
The plea highlighted that the two reporters have a strong track record of fearless reporting on corruption and illegal activities, especially illegal sand mining in the Chambal river, allegedly carried out with the support of local police. In the plea, the petitioners named IPS officer Asit Yadav and his subordinates as key perpetrators of the abuse, claiming that the targeting is retaliatory, stemming from their investigative work. The journalists claimed that the duo faced grave threats to their lives and liberty from the Bhind police, including custodial assault, caste-based abuse, kidnapping, and continued harassment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment