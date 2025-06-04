Lop's Statement Treasonous: Shahnawaz Hussain On Gandhi's 'Narendra Surrender' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday strongly criticised Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "surrendered" on US President's behest during 'Operation Sindoor', calling the statement "treasonous."

At an event in Bhopal on Tuesday, LoP Gandhi alleged that PM Modi acted under foreign pressure during a military operation.

"A call came from (Donald) Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered... history is witness to this. This is the character of the BJP and RSS," he said. He further mocked PM Modi, saying, "Narendra ji followed Trump saying 'Narendra, surrender' by saying 'yes, sir'.”

Responding to LoP Gandhi's statement, Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS, "There is dignity in this country, but the Opposition is continuously undermining it. When it comes to national security, unity is essential. Rahul Gandhi has not just insulted the Prime Minister but also the valour of the Indian armed forces. This 'Narendra Surrender' comment is unacceptable."

He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi had given the armed forces a free hand during 'Operation Sindoor', resulting in the destruction of nine terrorist camps, 11 airbases, and the killing of 100 terrorists.

"The whole world celebrated India's strength, but Rahul Gandhi is questioning our armed forces. Even Pakistan never claimed that Indian forces surrendered, but Rahul Gandhi is making that statement. This is nothing short of treason," Hussain told IANS.

Hussain further stated, "We are proud of our armed forces. The Prime Minister is proud. The Opposition and all Indians should be proud too. But instead, Rahul Gandhi is echoing Pakistan's rhetoric."

Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remark that the BJP had turned 'sindoor' into a joke and questioned whether it was part of a "one nation, one husband" scheme, Hussain responded dismissively.

"He was a comedian before becoming a Chief Minister, and sometimes that still shows. When he meets the Prime Minister, he greets him respectfully, but otherwise, he speaks irresponsibly. No one takes him seriously," he concluded.