Amir Meets US Ambassador On Occasion Of End Of His Term

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office in Lusail Palace this morning His Excellency Timmy Davis, Ambassador of the friendly United States of America, who called on the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

The Amir wished the Ambassador success in his future assignments, and for relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America to continue to progress and flourish.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir and the country's officials for the cooperation he received, which contributed to the success of his work in the country.