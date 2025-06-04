Top Realtor In Huntington Beach, CA, Announces Listing Of Updated Ranch-Style Home Just One Mile From Coast In Rapidly Developing Area

Huntington Beach, CA - Scott J. Miller has announced the listing of a charming Dutch Haven home located in one of Huntington Beach's most desirable neighborhoods. This property sits approximately one mile from the coast in an area that is being significantly developed with new construction and renovations.

The single-story ranch-style home offers exceptional privacy with no neighbors behind and single-story homes on either side. The exterior features a freshly painted facade framed by blooming white roses, creating inviting curb appeal for potential buyers.

With over 30 years of experience, the real estate listing agent in Huntington Beach, CA brings unmatched local knowledge to every transaction. "This Dutch Haven property represents the perfect blend of coastal comfort and country charm," said Scott J. Miller. "The rapidly developing neighborhood, combined with the home's proximity to the beach, makes this an exceptional investment opportunity."

The interior showcases a cozy family room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, classic wood-burning brick fireplace, and newer ivory wool carpet. The newly installed vinyl plank flooring adds warmth throughout, while the expansive kitchen boasts generous counter space and newer stainless steel electric dual oven.

As a seasoned Realtor agent in Huntington Beach, CA , Miller specializes in wholesale mortgage, retail loans, and investments. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an oversized primary suite with spacious closet and in-suite bathroom.

The backyard transports residents to the Tuscan countryside with fragrant rose bushes, lime tree, and large brick wood-burning fireplace. Additional amenities include an above-ground Jacuzzi spa, Weber Genesis grill, and entertainment space. This Huntington Beach, CA Realtor emphasizes unique features including a brand new roof, updated windows, and upgraded electrical panel ready for solar.

Scott's personalized service model ensures clients receive direct access and quick responses. As an experienced real estate selling agent in Huntington Beach, CA , he provides cutting-edge marketing strategies for maximum property exposure.

For more information about this exceptional Dutch Haven listing or to schedule a showing, visit or contact Scott J. Miller directly today.