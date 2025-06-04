403
Center Reports 1,297 Cyber Incidents In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – The National Cyber Security Center recorded 1,297 cyber incidents across Jordan during the first quarter of 2025, the majority of which were classified as medium in severity, with no high-severity incidents reported.
According to the Center's Cybersecurity Posture Report for Q1 2025, published Wednesday on its official website, the number of incidents dropped by 11 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
The report highlighted notable cybersecurity trends and threats, including ransomware attacks targeting local institutions and the appearance of fake websites and social media pages impersonating national organizations.
In terms of severity, 76 percent of the incidents were medium-level, 23 percent low-level, and only 1 percent classified as serious.
The report recommended strengthening security policies and implementing preventive measures to counter data leakage and reduce exposure to ransomware threats.
The full report is available at:
