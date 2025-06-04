Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Center Reports 1,297 Cyber Incidents In Q1 2025


2025-06-04 07:07:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 4 (Petra) – The National Cyber Security Center recorded 1,297 cyber incidents across Jordan during the first quarter of 2025, the majority of which were classified as medium in severity, with no high-severity incidents reported.
According to the Center's Cybersecurity Posture Report for Q1 2025, published Wednesday on its official website, the number of incidents dropped by 11 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
The report highlighted notable cybersecurity trends and threats, including ransomware attacks targeting local institutions and the appearance of fake websites and social media pages impersonating national organizations.
In terms of severity, 76 percent of the incidents were medium-level, 23 percent low-level, and only 1 percent classified as serious.
The report recommended strengthening security policies and implementing preventive measures to counter data leakage and reduce exposure to ransomware threats.
The full report is available at: (

MENAFN04062025000117011021ID1109635341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search