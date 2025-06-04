Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Death Toll Rises To 54,607


2025-06-04 07:07:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, June 4 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday that 97 people were killed and 440 injured over the past 24 hours due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
In its daily update, the Ministry noted that several victims remain trapped under rubble and on roadways, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to the continued hostilities.
Since the beginning of the Israeli airstrikes on October 7, 2023, the death toll has climbed to 54,607, with a total of 125,341 wounded. Since the resumption of the offensive on March 18, following a temporary truce, 4,335 people have been killed and 13,300 injured.

