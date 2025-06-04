Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

National Football Team Ready To Face Oman In Key World Cup Qualifier


2025-06-04 07:07:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Head coach of the Jordanian national football team, Jamal Sellami, affirmed on Wednesday the team's readiness to face Oman in Thursday's ninth and penultimate round of the decisive qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at a press conference in Muscat, Sellami described the match as a critical step toward realizing Jordan's long-held aspiration of qualifying for the World Cup.
He acknowledged the strength of the Omani side, noting their significant development, which he said would make the match particularly challenging.
"All the players are fully prepared and focused," said the Moroccan coach. "We will approach the match with strong determination and great ambition to reach our goal."
Team captain Ali Alwan echoed the coach's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming match. "We are up against a strong opponent and understand the weight of responsibility we carry. Our focus is sharp, and we hope to deliver a positive result."

MENAFN04062025000117011021ID1109635338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search