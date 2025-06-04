403
Sheep, Goat Numbers Rise 4% In 2024
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – The total number of sheep and goats in Jordan reached approximately 3.956 million heads in 2024, marking a 1 percent increase compared to 2023, according to the Department of Statistics' Livestock Numbers Report for the Informal Sector released Wednesday.
The report indicated that the sheep population grew by 1 percent, rising to 3.076 million heads in 2024, up from 3.049 million in 2023. Meanwhile, the number of goats increased by 4 percent, reaching 880,000 heads compared to 850,000 the previous year.
The data also showed a 2 percent rise in livestock births, with a total of 2.376 million newborns in 2024, compared to 2.332 million in 2023.
Sales for slaughter from newborn livestock saw a 1 percent increase, with 31.5 percent of the total being sold for this purpose. The number of animals slaughtered rose significantly to 1.227 million in 2024, up from 932,000 in 2023.
