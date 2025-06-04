Minera Alamos Provides Update On Development Plans For Copperstone Mine
|Drill Hole #
| Interval
(ft)
| Grade
(g/tonne Au)
|A00-10
|10.5
|32.3
|CS-185
|10.0
|5.6
|CSD-67
|10.0
|9.0
|CSR-143
|30.0
|11.7
|DCU-8
|15.0
|22.1
|F4-1
|5.0
|14.0
|H5-147
|10.0
|6.6
|KER-15-02
|6.0
|13.9
|KER-15-03
|5.0
|11.1
|KER-17S-02
|3.5
|9.1
|KER-17S-03
|5.0
|3.1
|KER-17S-04
|12.0
|7.3
|KER-17S-07
|3.0
|4.1
Table 1. Copperstone Footwall Zone - Significant Intercepts
The four exploration opportunities described above are located close to the current resources and form part of the known mineralization hosted by the footwall of the low angle Copperstone Fault, which is the host of the current resource. The most significant intercept was recorded in drill hole CRD-03-10, which returned 5 feet grading 47 g/t. The grades observed and shown in Table 1 support further exploration drilling to potentially upgrade the mineralization so that it can be incorporated into future mine plane (note that mineralization located in the footwall zone is not included in the current resource estimate).
PEA Cautionary Note:
Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.
Minera Alamos Financials (Q1-2025)
The Q1-2025 Financial Statements and MD&A for the Company were filed to SEDAR on May 30, 2025. The major operational differences between these statements and those filed for YE-2024 (April 30, 2025) relate primarily to the completion of the acquisition of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. on February 6, 2025.
- Total consideration of $26,407,419 which includes the issuance of 76,499,114 common shares of the Company Upon closing of the acquisition the Company recorded $30,474,816 of mineral property costs as expenses to meet the Company's policy to expense all pre-development costs as exploration expenses Additional transaction related costs accumulated during the closing period.
Readers are encouraged to review the filed statements and MD&A for a full description of details related to the transaction.
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company. The Company has a portfolio of high- quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit heap-leach mine in Sonora that is
currently going through the start-up of operations at the new Nicho Main deposit. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. Minera Alamos also wholly- owns the Copperstone gold mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz Country, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted plan of operations that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico.
The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and
continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.
Mr. Darren Koningen, P. Eng., Minera Alamos' CEO, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release under National Instrument 43-101.
For Further Information Please Contact:Minera Alamos Inc.
Doug Ramshaw, President
Tel: 604-600-4423
Email: ...
Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, VP Investor Relations
Tel: 289-242-3599
Email: ...
Website:
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information and Minera Alamos cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Minera Alamos included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Minera Alamos' future plans with respect to the Projects, objectives or goals, to the effect that Minera Alamos or management expects a stated condition or result to occur and the expected timing for release of a resource and reserve estimate on the projects. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, the economics of processing methods, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Minera Alamos' mineral properties, the ability to complete a preliminary economic assessment which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: an inability to finance and/or complete an updated resource and reserve estimate and a preliminary economic assessment which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Company does not have a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability for the Santana project, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. Failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
