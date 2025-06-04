Loans, Scams, Regret: How Working Families In Kashmir Lose Their Earnings

Representational Photo

In a village near Sopore, a young labourer brought home his first proper paycheck. His parents were proud. The next day, he went out and bought a second-hand motorbike on credit.“He needs it for work,” they said. A few months later, he was struggling to pay off the loan. His work slowed, but the repayments didn't.

This story plays out again and again across Kashmir. Men work long hours as masons, drivers, fruit sellers. Women sew, clean, or harvest apples. They earn just enough to get by. But even that gets chipped away by things that feel small at first: a loan here, a risky investment there, maybe a gadget someone said was a“must-have.”

In 2022, India's National Centre for Financial Education reported that only 27% of adults were financially literate. In Kashmir's low-income communities, it's likely lower. Many families don't know how interest works. Few read loan agreements. Most never speak to a financial advisor.

And that's the real problem - not lack of money, but lack of information.

Irfan, a tailor from Anantnag, told me he once gave ₹20,000 to a man who promised to“double” it in 60 days.“He was from our village,” Irfan said.“How could I not trust him?” When the man disappeared, Irfan was too ashamed to tell anyone.

Money leaves suddenly. It slips out in repayments, in bad deals, in purchases made to impress others. What's left behind is stress, and silence.

But this doesn't have to be the story.

Families need to start with the basics. Talk about money at home. Not just big decisions, but everyday choices: What can we afford? What should we wait for? What is worth borrowing for?

Children who are still in school often know more about apps, videos, and online information than their parents. They can help. A simple YouTube video can explain saving better than a relative with bad advice. Google has tools in local languages. Learning doesn't need to cost anything.

Saving, even in small amounts, changes things. Ten rupees a day becomes ₹300 a month. That's enough to avoid a loan when a pipe bursts or someone falls sick. It creates a cushion, a little room to breathe.

Then there's the culture of silence. People are afraid to admit mistakes with money. But when one person gets tricked, and stays silent, the scam spreads. Talking openly can help stop that. Villages, neighbourhoods, mosques - all can be places to share warnings and advice. If someone lost money in a fake scheme, that story should be told. Not to embarrass, but to protect.

It also helps to understand that not everything shiny is smart. The pressure to look successful - to own a certain phone, wear a certain brand, ride a certain bike - costs more than money. It creates debt. It creates worry. Teaching children that real success means security, not show, can reshape how families think.

None of this is about becoming rich overnight. It's about not falling behind. It's about keeping what you earn and knowing when to say no. It's about small steps: a question asked before signing something, a rupee saved, a scam avoided.

In places like Kashmir, where incomes are low and risks are high, these small steps are everything. No one's asking families to become financial experts. Just a little knowledge, a little caution, and a little courage to talk about mistakes - that's enough to make a difference.

Because in the end, what you keep matters more than what you earn.