Sold-Out #MTWAC2025 Showcases Innovation, Leadership And Global Reach

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) The Market Taiwan 2025 Annual Convention empowered entrepreneurs with inspiration, innovation and industry-leading products.

May 28, 2025 1:00 PM | Source: Market America Held May 2–4 at the state-of-the-art Nangang International Convention Center, the Market Taiwan 2025 Annual Convention (#MTWAC2025) delivered three days of personal and entrepreneurial empowerment with its unique instruction, unmatched networking and a jaw-dropping lineup of high-profile new products. The event brought together UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs), executives and field leaders from across the world, reinforcing Market Taiwan's sprawling growth and its commitment to giving entrepreneurs the tools and skills necessary for success. Throw in some very special appearances from the company's heaviest hitters, and #MTWAC2025 is sure to go down as one of the most impactful events in Market Taiwan's 20-year history.

Transforming Setbacks Into Comebacks

The convention was highlighted by a keynote from New York Times bestselling author Loren Ridinger, Co-Founder and CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP, whose presentation, Transforming Your Setbacks Into Comebacks, challenged attendees to use adversity as a springboard for growth and to face hardships with unflinching belief in themselves. Through hands-on exercises and inspiring dialogue, Loren engaged UnFranchise Owners in identifying obstacles, brainstorming solutions and refocusing on high-priority tasks.

Product Innovation and Global Debuts

President and COO of Market America Worldwide Marc Ashley energized the audience with a dynamic Rocky-themed entrance, unveiling new science-backed supplements and the global debuts of the Fixx® Hair Growth duo and Lumière de Vie® NAD Crème - both of which flew off event shelves amid eye-opening customer demand and will be launching soon in the U.S. With a tribute to Market America founder JR Ridinger and a showcase of breakthrough products such as H2TAB Molecular Hydrogen Tablets , GoTrim® GLPro-1 (sold in the U.S. as GoTrim Thin ) and PrimeTM Colostrum with Lion's Mane , Marc reaffirmed the company's dedication to empowering entrepreneurs with high-profile, industry-leading solutions. Special guest Cole Brecka - founder of H2TAB and son of Gary Brecka, a renowned biohacker and researcher who's recognized as one of the world's leading experts in human performance and longevity - shared insights about the product's journey and the value it offers UFOs and their customers.

Honoring Dedication and Achievement

The Challenge Award Reception recognized dozens of UnFranchise Owners for achievements in product sales and personal business development, as well as exclusive awards for those specializing in product lines like Motives® and GoTrim. Marc Ashley, Vice President Christian Vazquez, and Motives Creative Director Mary Floyd personally congratulated each honoree, underscoring the company's commitment to UnFranchise Owners' personal business success. The convention also celebrated leaders in training, coaching and business consulting.

Celebrating Success and Charting the Path Forward

The event concluded with a powerful closing address by Executive Field Vice President Johnny Huang. With several thousand of his own teammates in attendance, Johnny's message emphasized the spirit of unity and transformation that defined this year's event, encouraging participants to turn their enthusiasm into meaningful action. Next up for Market Taiwan are a pair of premier events in the fall: The Market America Worldwide | SHOP 2025 International Convention and the Market Taiwan 2025 Leadership School, both set to build on the momentum, skills and vision gained at #MTWAC2025 and further empower entrepreneurs to achieve even greater success. For more information on these and other Market America Worldwide events, visit MarketAmerica .

Liftoff: Products Launched at #MTWAC2025

H2TAB Molecular Hydrogen Tablets

Prime Colostrum With Lion's Mane

GoTrim GLPro-1 (sold as GoTrim Thin in the U.S.)

The Ultimate Isotonix® Protocol

Lumière de Vie NAD Crème (U.S. launch coming soon - exclusively on SHOP)

Fixx Hair Growth Duo (U.S. launch coming soon - exclusively on SHOP)

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP

Since launching Market Taiwan in 2004, Market America | SHOP has achieved tremendous success worldwide and has expanded to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1992, Market America | SHOP is a globally recognized e-commerce and product brokerage company celebrated for its scientifically advanced formulas designed to optimize human health and performance.* Market America's dedication to quality, purity and scientific advancement is the hallmark of its products, empowering individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Its flagship platform, SHOP, offers access to millions of products and holds high rankings in various ecommerce listings, including Newsweek's Best Online Shops and Digital Commerce 360's Top Online Marketplaces. The company has received the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics three times (2013, 2018 and 2024) and is a BBB National Partner. It also ranks as one of The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies. The company has also garnered several international accolades, including being named among the Top 2,000 Companies in Taiwan by CommonWealth Magazine each year since 2021 and reaching its highest ranking yet in 2024 (16th in General Merchandise Retail Business category), showcasing its significant worldwide impact in the online retail space.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.