KUBTEC® Celebrates 20 Years Of Medical & Scientific Technology Innovation

STRATFORD, Conn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks a major milestone for KUBTEC®, as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary of delivering advanced X-ray cabinet systems that have transformed both clinical care and scientific research around the world.

Founded in 2005, KUBTEC began with a vision to push the boundaries of X-ray imaging to advance cancer care. Two decades later, the company is a global leader in specimen imaging for breast cancer surgery and pathology, while also powering discovery across preclinical and life sciences research.

"From the very beginning, we set out to make a difference in how imaging could inform better decisions - in the operating room, in the lab, and beyond," said Vikram Butani, CEO and Co-Founder of KUBTEC. "What started as a bold idea with a small, dedicated team has grown into a global company with systems installed in over 40 countries. Whether in breast cancer surgery or cutting-edge research, we've stayed committed to delivering clarity through innovation."

KUBTEC's Medical division is recognized for pioneering technologies such as 3D Specimen Tomosynthesis and the Image BlenderTM, which help to provide enhanced precision and workflow efficiency in breast surgery and pathology. At the same time, its Scientific business continues to support advancements in preclinical research through versatile X-ray imaging and irradiator systems.

In recent years, KUBTEC has expanded beyond its traditional core in both business segments. With the acquisition of GammaPROTM, an intraoperative gamma localization technology, KUBTEC Medical has deepened its role across the surgical continuum. Meanwhile, KUBTEC Scientific recently entered the agriculture sector with the launch of XSEEDTM, a dedicated line of imaging systems enabling faster, more efficient seed analysis. These strategic moves reflect the company's ambition to accelerate growth and impact in its third decade.

KUBTEC's commitment to innovation and global outreach has been recognized with five Marcum Tech Top 40 awards, celebrating our rapid growth in Connecticut's technology sector. Additionally, KUBTEC's international expansion efforts mean the company is in the running for the 2025 Connecticut District Export Council award, acknowledging our significant contributions to the state's manufacturing exports.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Preeti Butani, Co-Founder of KUBTEC, emphasized the people behind the progress. "At KUBTEC, we've built more than a company-we've built a community of passionate, brilliant individuals who care deeply about making a difference," she said. "Our culture is one of integrity, curiosity, and shared purpose. Whether helping a surgeon avoid a second surgery or supporting a researcher uncover new insights, our work is grounded in social impact - and that's what drives us."

Looking ahead, KUBTEC plans to further expand its technology portfolio - through both innovation and acquisition - invest in intelligent software solutions, and strengthen partnerships that improve patient outcomes and scientific breakthroughs. The company is also committed to sustainability, education, and equity in access to life-changing technologies.

"This anniversary is a celebration of everyone who's been part of our story - our customers, our partners, and especially our employees," added Vikram Butani. "We're proud of what we've accomplished, and even more excited about what's next."

