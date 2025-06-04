Class Warfare Manifesto Disrupts Gold Digging Industry -- The Wealthy Are Fighting Back

"We support free speech, but we will not be muzzled," said TBA Press Secretary, Maximilian Locke. "We wear it as a badge of honor that their industry association would attempt to silence us and keep this information from those who the book was intended to protect: the affluent."

This unapologetically candid and controversial book exposes the behavioral patterns, manipulation tactics, and legal vulnerabilities that allow predatory partners to infiltrate and exploit the lives of the affluent-not as a gripe session, but as a wake-up call for those with wealth to protect: "Things are not as bad as they seem. They're worse. Economic predators operate with surgical precision-strategically entrenching themselves to access assets, income, inheritances, and control. A prenup alone isn't nearly enough to protect yourself and your loved ones from the sophistication of these forms of predation," said Locke. "We wrote this book for the affluent... The book teaches readers how to spot subtle red flags and outlines proactive deterrents that affluent readers will find essential for keeping wealth and legacies intact."

The book launches July 1 and is available for preorder from leading retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books and Kobo.

The Bloodline Alliance is a private asset protection and estate strategy consortium that publishes financial education tools, including Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers and the Family First TrustTM.

