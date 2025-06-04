Dubai Municipality Designates Four Beaches For Families During Eid Al-Adha Holiday
The initiative aims to regulate visitor numbers during the holiday period, when beaches typically witness high footfall from diverse segments of the community. By dedicating specific beaches to families, the Municipality seeks to offer a more comfortable, secure, and enjoyable recreational environment.
To support this initiative, Dubai Municipality has allocated a dedicated safety and rescue team comprising 126 qualified personnel equipped with advanced tools and logistical equipment. Their presence will help ensure the highest levels of safety for beachgoers. In addition, a team of 100 trained inspectors will oversee field operations, including crowd and traffic flow management, beach security monitoring, and incident response.
Dubai Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the recreational experience at public beaches by offering integrated, family-friendly facilities that reflect the emirate's wider efforts to improve quality of life. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Dubai's beaches as inclusive destinations that serve residents and tourists alike.
In collaboration with its strategic partners, the Municipality will continue to monitor beach operations throughout the holiday to ensure a safe, comfortable, and accessible environment for families.
Dubai Municipality is responsible for managing the emirate's waterways and public beaches, overseeing infrastructure development and the provision of world-class services and amenities to support a vibrant and welcoming recreational experience for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment