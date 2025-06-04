Subunit Pro Partners With Zentari Capital To Tokenize $300 Million Centaur I Fund On Ethereum

SPOKANE, Wash., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subunit Pro, the institutional arm of real estate tokenization protocol Subunit, has announced a landmark partnership with Zentari Capital to tokenize Zentari's flagship Centaur I fund , representing $300 million in assets under management (AUM) . The fund will be brought onchain via Ethereum, marking one of the largest equity real estate tokenization deals to date.

This partnership enables accredited investors to gain seamless, crypto-native access to premium real estate assets previously locked in traditional structures. With regulatory compliance ensured through Reg D and Reg S frameworks , the collaboration bridges institutional-grade real estate with the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

“This is more than just a fund tokenization,” said Alex Reid, Founder of Subunit.“It's a blueprint for how traditional asset managers can unlock liquidity, transparency, and global access by going onchain.”

Subunit: Unlocking Real-World Real Estate for the Onchain Era

Subunit is a Web3-native real estate protocol solving the $3 trillion capital mismatch between crypto assets and the $400 trillion global property market. At its core is the Subvault , a DeFi vault that pools stablecoins (e.g., USDC) to acquire yield-generating real estate, governed by its community.

Alongside the Subvault, Subunit offers:



Subunit Launchpad : for direct tokenized property investment

Subunit DEX : enabling real estate-backed token trading and revenue sharing Subunit Pro : the institutional gateway for asset managers to tokenize portfolios and access DeFi liquidity

Zentari Capital: A Strategic Leap into Web3 Finance

Zentari's Centaur I fund-previously limited to traditional private market investors-will now gain a new life on Ethereum, bringing programmable liquidity and 24/7 global access to high-quality real estate. Zentari views this move as a strategic step to modernize its investment offerings and attract a new generation of blockchain-savvy investors.

“Tokenizing Centaur I marks a strategic shift in how we approach asset management,” said a Zentari Capital spokesperson .“Through our partnership with Subunit Pro, we're enabling a more accessible, liquid, and transparent structure for institutional-grade real estate - all while maintaining full regulatory integrity. This isn't just an innovation experiment - it's the future of our portfolio strategy.”

Bridging TradFi and DeFi

Subunit Pro's hybrid model supports institutional onboarding with full compliance, while still enabling onchain yield, trading, and governance mechanisms. Subunit is quickly becoming a serious player in the real-world asset space.

The partnership is expected to go live in Q3 2025.

More Info:

Subunit's Website:

Subunit's Twitter/X: @subunit_xyz

Zentari Capital's Website:

Zentari Capital's Twitter/X: @ZentariCapita

Contact:

Alex

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at