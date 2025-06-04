Top Players Profiled In New 2025 Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report: Byrna Technologies, General Dynamics, Moog, Raytheon Technologies, Rheinmetall, Textron, And Combined Systems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Asia-Pacific
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 Product Type
6.2 Technology
6.3 End Use
6.4 Country
7. Product Type
7.1 Gases and sprays
7.2 Grenades
7.3 Bullets
7.4 Taser Guns
7.5 Others
8. Technology
8.1 Chemical
8.2 Electroshock
8.3 Mechanical and Kinetic
8.4 Acoustic/Light
8.5 Others
9. End Use
9.1 Law Enforcement
9.2 Military
9.3 Others
10. Country
10.1 China
10.2 Japan
10.3 India
10.4 Australia
10.5 South Korea
10.6 Thailand
10.7 Malaysia
10.8 Indonesia
10.9 New Zealand
11. Porter's Five Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Company Analysis
13.1 Byrna Technologies Inc.
13.2 General Dynamics Corporation
13.3 Moog Inc.
13.4 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
13.5 Rheinmetall AG
13.6 Textron Inc.
13.7 Combined Systems Inc.
