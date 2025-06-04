Data Centre Cooling In The Asia-Pacific Market 2025-2034 - Rising Cloud And Iot Usage Spur Innovation And Regional Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.According to this report, the Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2025 and 2034. Aided by the rapid digital transformation and increasing demand for efficient IT infrastructure, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2034.Data centre cooling systems are essential for maintaining optimal temperatures in data centres, which house critical IT infrastructure. These systems prevent overheating, reduce energy consumption, and enhance the operational efficiency of data centres. They encompass a wide range of solutions, including air-based cooling, liquid-based cooling, and innovative techniques like evaporative cooling and free cooling.The Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market growth is underpinned by the region's digital transformation initiatives and the rising demand for data storage. The proliferation of internet services, the growth of e-commerce, and the increasing penetration of cloud-based services have significantly amplified data centre activities, leading to a surge in demand for advanced cooling technologies. Furthermore, with governments and private players investing in large-scale data centre projects, the requirement for efficient cooling systems is expected to grow exponentially.The Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market expansion is also attributed to increasing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional cooling systems. Energy-efficient cooling technologies, such as liquid immersion cooling and advanced heat recovery systems, are gaining traction due to their potential to reduce carbon footprints. This trend aligns with the sustainability goals of many companies and governments across the Asia-Pacific region.One of the primary drivers of the Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market development is the growing reliance on cloud computing and big data analytics. These technologies demand robust data centre infrastructure capable of handling intensive workloads while maintaining reliability and uptime. Efficient cooling solutions are indispensable for achieving this objective.Moreover, the rise of edge computing and IoT applications has led to an increase in smaller, decentralised data centres across the region. These facilities require compact, cost-effective cooling solutions to ensure optimal performance. This shift towards decentralisation is driving innovation in the market, as manufacturers strive to develop scalable and flexible technologies. This is one of the key Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market trends.The adoption of liquid cooling systems is a significant trend in the market. Unlike traditional air-based cooling, liquid cooling offers superior efficiency and can handle higher heat loads, making it ideal for high-performance computing applications. With increasing awareness of the benefits of liquid cooling, its adoption is expected to rise across the region. This is creating a favourable Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market outlook.Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in data centre cooling systems is gaining momentum. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of cooling systems. Companies are leveraging AI and ML to optimise cooling operations, reduce energy consumption, and minimise downtime. This is favourably shaping the Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market dynamics.The Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market caters to a diverse range of industries, including IT and telecommunications, banking and finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. Each sector has unique cooling requirements, necessitating customised solutions. Sustainability remains a key focus area, with the emergence of innovative cooling techniques like free cooling and geothermal cooling. These technologies utilise natural resources to maintain optimal temperatures, significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs. This is expected to increase the Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market revenue in the upcoming years.However, the market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs and the complexity of integrating new technologies into existing infrastructure. Additionally, the lack of skilled personnel to manage and maintain advanced cooling systems is a significant hurdle.The Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market value is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, regulatory support, and the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions. As the region continues its digital transformation journey, the demand for innovative cooling technologies will remain robust. With sustainability and efficiency at the forefront, the market is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of data centre operations across the Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Asia-Pacific data centre cooling market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

STULZ GMBH

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

AERMEC S.p.A.

Johnson Controls International plc

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Munters Group

Guntner LLC

Fujitsu Limited Others

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Data Centre Cooling Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Data Centre Cooling Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Data Centre Cooling Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Data Centre Cooling Market Breakup by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market by Component

7.1 Solution

7.2 Services

8 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market by Data Centre Size

8.1 Large Data Centre

8.2 Medium Data Centre

8.3 Small Data Centre

9 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market by Type of Cooling

9.1 Room-based Cooling

9.2 Row/Rack-based Cooling

10 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market by Application

10.1 Government

10.2 BFSI

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Others

11 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Cooling Market by Country

11.1 China

11.2 Japan

11.3 India

11.4 ASEAN

11.5 Australia

11.6 Others

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strengths

12.1.2 Weaknesses

12.1.3 Opportunities

12.1.4 Threats

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.2.1 Supplier's Power

12.2.2 Buyer's Power

12.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

12.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

12.3 Key Indicators for Demand

12.4 Key Indicators for Price

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900