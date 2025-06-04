Inventus Reports Average Grade And Thickness Of 3.84 Gpt Gold Over 1.82 Metres From Grade Control Drilling At Its 007 North 5,000-Tonne Bulk Sample Site
|Drill Hole
| From
(metres)
| To
(metres)
| Interval 1
(metres)
| Gold Grade
(gpt)
|Within Pit
|007-25-01
|2.60
|4.85
|2.25
|0.61
|No
|007-25-02
|2.48
|3.75
|1.27
|1.74
|No
|007-25-03
|2.60
|4.58
|1.98
|4.33
| Yes
|Including
|4.10
|4.58
|0.48
|7.42
|007-25-04
|4.78
|6.67
|1.89
|5.31
| Yes
|Including
|5.24
|5.74
|0.50
|18.57
|007-25-05
|2.00
|3.93
|1.93
|2.31
| Yes
|Including
|3.15
|3.50
|0.35
|6.43
|007-25-06
|4.90
|6.66
|1.76
|9.76
| Yes
|Including
|5.40
|5.90
|0.50
|32.20
|007-25-07
|3.30
|5.00
|1.70
|0.86
|Yes
|007-25-08
|3.72
|6.00
|2.28
|5.19
| Yes
|Including
|3.72
|4.23
|0.51
|19.85
|007-25-09
|4.50
|5.85
|1.35
|4.22
| Yes
|Including
|5.00
|5.40
|0.40
|12.84
|007-25-10
|6.00
|7.60
|1.60
|6.69
| Yes
|Including
|6.00
|6.50
|0.50
|12.21
|007-25-11
|8.33
|9.70
|1.37
|0.59
|No
|007-25-12
|7.90
|9.40
|1.50
|1.08
|Yes
|007-25-13
|3.00
|5.41
|2.41
|6.85
| Yes
|Including
|3.54
|4.04
|0.50
|24.44
|007-25-14
|3.87
|5.80
|1.93
|1.28
|Yes
|007-25-15
|7.50
|9.17
|1.67
|2.80
| Yes
|Including
|7.50
|7.90
|0.40
|7.43
|007-25-16
|5.75
|7.01
|1.26
|3.55
|Yes
|007-25-17
|7.60
|9.09
|1.49
|12.92
| Yes
|Including
|7.60
|8.10
|0.50
|31.16
|007-25-18
|7.70
|9.50
|1.80
|2.87
| Yes
|Including
|8.60
|9.00
|0.40
|8.88
|007-25-19
|5.90
|7.85
|1.95
|1.87
|Yes
|007-25-20
|6.35
|8.12
|1.77
|4.30
| Yes
|Including
|7.30
|7.68
|0.38
|6.85
|007-25-21
|6.00
|8.14
|2.14
|2.05
|Yes
|007-25-22
|6.98
|8.56
|1.58
|2.40
|No
|007-25-23
|6.80
|8.17
|1.37
|1.71
|No
|007-25-24
|6.97
|8.53
|1.56
|2.85
| No
|Including
|8.17
|8.53
|0.36
|6.52
|007-25-25
|4.29
|6.26
|1.97
|1.36
|No
|007-25-26
|2.69
|4.80
|2.11
|1.48
|No
|007-25-27
|Assays Pending
|No
|007-25-28
|Assays Pending
|No
|007-25-29
|Assays Pending
|No
|007-25-30
|Incomplete Hole
|No
|007-25-31
|Incomplete Hole
|No
|007-25-34
|Assays Pending
|No
|007-25-35
|Assays Pending
|No
1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 2. Pit-Constrained 007 North Grade Control Drilling Assays.
|Drill Hole
| Drill Hole
Year
| Interval 1
(metres)
| Gold Grade
(gpt)
|007-18-22
|2018
|2.07
|2.25
|007-18-30
|2018
|1.27
|0.99
|007-18-31
|2018
|2.25
|7.90
|007-18-32
|2018
|1.84
|4.14
|007-18-33
|2018
|1.58
|1.98
|PD-24-26
|2024
|2.40
|0.72
|PD-24-31
|2024
|1.66
|1.60
|007-25-03
|2025
|1.98
|4.33
|007-25-04
|2025
|1.89
|5.31
|007-25-05
|2025
|1.93
|2.31
|007-25-06
|2025
|1.76
|9.76
|007-25-07
|2025
|1.70
|0.86
|007-25-08
|2025
|2.28
|5.19
|007-25-09
|2025
|1.35
|4.22
|007-25-10
|2025
|1.60
|6.62
|007-25-12
|2025
|1.50
|1.08
|007-25-13
|2025
|2.41
|6.85
|007-25-14
|2025
|1.93
|1.28
|007-25-15
|2025
|1.67
|2.80
|007-25-16
|2025
|1.26
|3.55
|007-25-17
|2025
|1.49
|12.92
|007-25-18
|2025
|1.80
|2.87
|007-25-19
|2025
|1.95
|1.87
|007-25-20
|2025
|1.77
|2.43
|007-25-21
|2025
|2.14
|2.05
|Average
|1.82
|3.84
1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 2. Details of grade control drill hole locations reported in this press release.
|Drill Hole
| Inclination
(Degrees)
| Length
(metres)
| Easting
(UTM)
| Northing
(UTM)
|007-25-01
|-90
|4.10
|556187
|5182982
|007-25-02
|-90
|4.00
|556185
|5182991
|007-25-03
|-90
|6.50
|556176
|5182992
|007-25-04
|-90
|9.50
|556169
|5182993
|007-25-05
|-90
|5.75
|556162
|5182993
|007-25-06
|-90
|11.00
|556169
|5182999
|007-25-07
|-90
|9.50
|556182
|5182997
|007-25-08
|-90
|9.50
|556179
|5183002
|007-25-09
|-90
|11.00
|556171
|5183002
|007-25-10
|-90
|10.50
|556166
|5183007
|007-25-11
|-90
|12.50
|556156
|5183002
|007-25-12
|-90
|10.50
|556161
|5183012
|007-25-13
|-90
|11.00
|556176
|5183011
|007-25-14
|-90
|11.00
|556185
|5183018
|007-25-15
|-90
|12.50
|556186
|5183022
|007-25-16
|-90
|11.00
|556170
|5183019
|007-25-17
|-90
|10.50
|556163
|5183019
|007-25-18
|-90
|11.00
|556164
|5183027
|007-25-19
|-90
|10.50
|556169
|5183028
|007-25-20
|-90
|11.00
|556179
|5183032
|007-25-21
|-90
|11.00
|556178
|5183026
|007-25-22
|-90
|11.00
|556193
|5183018
|007-25-23
|-90
|11.00
|556193
|5183011
|007-25-24
|-90
|11.00
|556191
|5183007
|007-25-25
|-90
|8.50
|556191
|5182996
|007-25-26
|-90
|9.00
|556189
|5182987
|007-25-27
|-90
|8.00
|556191
|5182976
|007-25-28
|-90
|8.00
|556195
|5182970
|007-25-29
|-90
|12.50
|556154
|5183022
|007-25-30
|-90
|12.50
|556156
|5183029
|007-25-31
|-90
|12.35
|556159
|5183035
|007-25-34
|-90
|11.00
|556196
|5183001
|007-25-35
|-90
|11.00
|556199
|5183015
Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the location of the 007 North and Trench 1 Bulk Sample Sites with Lidar background.
Figure 2. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) and Thickness (metres) within the approximate pit boundary and the 007 North Bulk Sample Site with Lidar background.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment