Nexans Inaugurates Stella Nova And Unveils A World-First Demonstration For The Electrification Of Data Hall Infrastructures In Data Centers

Nexans opens Stella Nova, a cutting-edge Center of Excellence driving the next- generation of electrification technologies, from superconducting cable systems to cryogenic lines technologies and forming and welding solutions.

World-first demonstration of superconducting LV AC and LV DC cables designed to meet the massive power demands of tomorrow's hyperscale data centers, combining energy efficiency, compact design, and sustainability. Shaping the future of energy infrastructure, Nexans reinforces its strategic leadership in enabling a more powerful, connected, and sustainable digital economy.

Hanover, June 4, 2025 – At a time when digital infrastructures and sustainability challenges are reshaping the global energy landscape, Nexans is investing to meet tomorrow's critical demands. Today, Nexans inaugurates Stella Nova, its new Center of Excellence located in Hanover, Germany. On this occasion, the Group also unveils a world-first demonstration: a test bench showcasing the benefits of superconducting cables for powering data centers using low-voltage alternating current (LV AC) and direct current (LV DC).

A new industrial hub dedicated to innovation

Located on the Panattoni Campus in Hanover, Nexans Stella Nova brings together more than 70 experts in engineering, research, and manufacturing. The new site spans 9,000 m2 and is dedicated to three strategic domains:



High-precision forming and welding machines for the energy and industrial sectors,

Cryogenic systems for safe transfer of cryogenic fluids such as hydrogen, Superconducting cable and Fault Current Limiter systems to transform electrical infrastructure.

Addressing the future power needs of data centers

As global electricity consumption by data centers could reach 10% of total energy demand by 20301, Nexans is innovating to meet the critical challenges of capacity, efficiency, and sustainability.

Superconducting cable systems enable the transmission of up to 10 times more power compared to conventional cables, with zero energy loss, minimal heat generation, and significantly reduced infrastructure footprint. Great opportunities lie ahead with regards potential applications of superconducting technology. Nexans is already involved in multiple projects aiming at developing superconducting solutions beyond the data center industry.

Jérôme Fournier, Corporate VP Director of Innovation at Nexans, comments: "With Stella Nova and this world-first demonstration, Nexans is addressing one of the critical challenges of tomorrow: ensuring the sustainable electrification of an increasingly digital world. Superconductivity offers a breakthrough solution to meet the massive power needs of next-generation data centers, while reducing their environmental footprint and accelerating the energy transition."

Yann Duclot, Director of Acceleration Units at Nexans, adds:“The industrialization of superconductivity is revolutionizing the path toward a more efficient and modern energy grid. With its advancing technology readiness and ongoing breakthroughs, superconductivity serves as a powerful catalyst for accelerating the energy transition and achieving Net-Zero.”

For over 30 years, Nexans has been at the forefront of superconducting and cryogenic systems. This leadership will be further strengthened by the establishment of a new testing facility: this state-of-the-art high-voltage laboratory is designed for testing conventional and superconducting cables, superconducting current limiters and components, as well as providing a high current test field for superconducting tapes and components.

A strengthened commitment to the energy transition

The inauguration of Stella Nova also marks the celebration of 125 years of Nexans' industrial history. As a pioneer in electrification since 1900, Nexans today plays a central role in enabling the transition to renewable energies, supporting the decarbonization of infrastructures, and building a more connected, resilient, and sustainable world.

